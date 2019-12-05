Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a urine collection bag for infants. The bag has a circular adhesive strip that fits around the child's genital area.

Alternate Text

Caption

Plastic collection bag.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

286 KB | 1200 x 1500

File Type

JPG