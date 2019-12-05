A urine sample in a cup and a dipstick for testing the protein content of the urine
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a urine sample in a cup and a dipstick for testing the protein content of the urine.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a urine sample in a cup and a dipstick for testing the protein content of the urine.
Caption
Drawing of a urine sample in a cup and a dipstick for testing the protein content of the urine.
File Size
812 KB | 1275 x 1575
File Type
JPG