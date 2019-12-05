  1. Home
Torso with the pancreas and gallbladder

View full-sized image Photograph of torso with the pancreas and gallbladder. The pancreas is irregular in appearance and extends to the left side of the abdomen. The gallbladder is above the pancreas and is the smaller of the two structures. The bile ducts are the tubes leadi
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

390 KB | 1200 x 794

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anatomy gallbladder pancreas
