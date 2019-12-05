  1. Home
The bladder has weak pelvic floor muscles that allow urine to escape

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Weak pelvic muscles

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

432 KB | 900 x 1125

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

urinary incontinence pelvic floor muscles bladder
