Side view diagram of the male urinary tract

View full-sized image Side view diagram of the male urinary tract. The organs appear within the outline of a young male shown from the abdomen to the thigh.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Side view of male urinary tract

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

1.604 MB | 1050 x 1575

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

urethra bladder urinary tract male
