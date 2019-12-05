Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Side view diagram of the male urinary tract. The organs appear within the outline of a young male shown from the abdomen to the thigh.

Alternate Text

Side view diagram of the male urinary tract. The organs appear within the outline of a young male shown from the abdomen to the thigh.

Caption

Side view of male urinary tract

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.604 MB | 1050 x 1575

File Type

JPG