Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man sitting at a desk talking on the phone and taking notes.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man sitting at a desk talking on the phone and taking notes.

Caption

Pain in the shaded areas may be caused by kidney stones.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

892 KB | 2250 x 2250

File Type

JPG