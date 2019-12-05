A man sitting at a desk talking on the phone and taking notes
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a man sitting at a desk talking on the phone and taking notes.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man sitting at a desk talking on the phone and taking notes.
Caption
Pain in the shaded areas may be caused by kidney stones.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
892 KB | 2250 x 2250
File Type
JPG