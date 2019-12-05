A medullary sponge kidney as seen in an intravenous pyelogram
Drawing of a medullary sponge kidney as seen in an intravenous pyelogram. The background is black. The large part of the kidney appears to be porous, like a sponge.
In an intravenous pyelogram of a medullary sponge kidney, cysts appear as clusters of light.
