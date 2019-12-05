  1. Home
A medullary sponge kidney

View full-sized image Drawing of a medullary sponge kidney. The large part of the kidney appears to be porous, like a sponge.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

In MSK, cysts form in the collecting tubes and keep urine from flowing freely through the kidneys.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

507 KB | 1269 x 1059

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

MSK medullary sponge kidney
