A GFR dial

View full-sized image Drawing of a GFR dial.
Intended for use by providers when explaining estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) results, this dial shows how certain eGFR values fall into healthy and unhealthy ranges. A GFR that is = 60 or higher is in the normal range. A GFR below 60 may mean

Kidney Disease

223 KB | 1245 x 820

JPG

kidney disease kidney failure GFR glomerular filtration rate
