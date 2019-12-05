Pregnant woman recording her blood glucose level
Drawing of a pregnant woman looking at her blood glucose meter and recording her blood glucose level in a record book.
“I check my blood glucose at least four times a day. The results show whether I need to change my meal plan or insulin to keep my blood glucose on target.”
