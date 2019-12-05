  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Pregnant woman standing at her open refrigerator looking at healthy food

View full-sized image Drawing of a pregnant woman standing at her open refrigerator. She is holding grapes and looking inside the refrigerator at other healthy food.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a pregnant woman standing at her open refrigerator. She is holding grapes and looking inside the refrigerator at other healthy food.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a pregnant woman standing at her open refrigerator. She is holding grapes and looking inside the refrigerator at other healthy food.

Caption

Drawing of a pregnant woman standing at her open refrigerator. She is holding grapes and looking inside the refrigerator at other healthy food.

Diseases or Conditions

Diet and Nutrition

File Size

1.896 MB | 1800 x 2175

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

fruits and vegetables fruit Woman pregnant
Share