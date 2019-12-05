Pregnant woman resting on a sofa, taking her temperature

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a pregnant woman resting on a sofa. She is taking her temperature with a thermometer in her mouth. There is a box of tissues on the table next to her.

Alternate Text

Caption

“When I’m not feeling well, I check my blood glucose more often than usual. I know that being sick can make my blood glucose level go too high.”

File Size

1.21 MB | 1875 x 2100

File Type

JPG