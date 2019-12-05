Gastrointestinal tract with labels pointing to the ascending colon, transverse colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus
Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract with labels pointing to the ascending colon, transverse colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus. The ascending colon and the sigmoid colon are shaded.
The sigmoid colon is the last one-third of the colon.
