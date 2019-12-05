  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Gastrointestinal tract with the esophagus, liver, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus labeled

View full-sized image Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract with the esophagus, liver, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract with the esophagus, liver, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract with the esophagus, liver, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, and anus labeled.

Caption

The bowel has two main sections: the small intestine and the large intestine.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

994 KB | 1725 x 2400

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anus intestine liver esophagus gastrointestinal tract
Share