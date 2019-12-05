Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract with labels pointing to the esophagus, liver, stomach, pancreas, large intestine, small intestine, appendix, rectum, and anus.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract with labels pointing to the esophagus, liver, stomach, pancreas, large intestine, small intestine, appendix, rectum, and anus.

Caption

The intestines are part of the digestive system. Abdominal adhesions can cause an intestinal obstruction.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.539 MB | 2400 x 2925

File Type

JPG