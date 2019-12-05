Kasai procedure used to treat biliary atresia
Description
Drawing of the Kasai procedure used to treat biliary atresia. Part of the small intestine is attached to the liver and replaces the bile ducts so the liver can drain properly.
Alternate Text
Caption
The Kasai procedure.
Diseases or Conditions
