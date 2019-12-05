Urinary tract with the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the urinary tract with the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the urinary tract with the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra labeled.
Caption
The urinary tract
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.006 MB | 2175 x 2475
File Type
JPG