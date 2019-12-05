  1. Home
Urinary tract with the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra labeled

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the urinary tract with the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra labeled.

Alternate Text

Caption

The urinary tract

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease Urologic Diseases

File Size

1.006 MB | 2175 x 2475

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

urethra bladder ureters Kidneys urinary tract
