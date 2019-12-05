Glucose meter and a person using a lancing device to obtain a blood sample from a fingertip for testing with the meter
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a glucose meter and a person using a lancing device to obtain a blood sample from a fingertip for testing with the meter.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a glucose meter and a person using a lancing device to obtain a blood sample from a fingertip for testing with the meter.
Caption
People with diabetes typically use a lancing device to obtain a blood sample and a glucose meter to measure the glucose level in the sample.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
490 KB | 1500 x 1650
File Type
JPG