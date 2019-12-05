Garden hose depicting high and low pressure flow
Description
Drawing of a garden hose with the thumb of a person’s hand partially covering the opening, causing the water to spray out at a high pressure. A label says “high pressure". Another drawing of a garden hose with nothing covering the opening, which allows the water to flow freely at low pressure. A label says "low pressure".
Alternate Text
Drawing of a garden hose with the thumb of a person’s hand partially covering the opening, causing the water to spray out at a high pressure. A label says “high pressure". Another drawing of a garden hose with nothing covering the opening, which allows the water to flow freely at low pressure. A label says "low pressure".
Caption
A smaller opening makes the water pressure higher. In the same way, clogged blood vessels lead to high blood pressure.
File Size
939 KB | 3000 x 1800
File Type
JPG