Garden hose depicting high and low pressure flow

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a garden hose with the thumb of a person’s hand partially covering the opening, causing the water to spray out at a high pressure. A label says “high pressure". Another drawing of a garden hose with nothing covering the opening, which allows the water to flow freely at low pressure. A label says "low pressure".

Alternate Text

Caption

A smaller opening makes the water pressure higher. In the same way, clogged blood vessels lead to high blood pressure.

File Size

939 KB | 3000 x 1800

File Type

JPG