Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the digestive tract with labels pointing to the esophagus, stomach, gallbladder, liver, pancreas, duodenum, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus. The large intestine is highlighted.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the digestive tract with labels pointing to the esophagus, stomach, gallbladder, liver, pancreas, duodenum, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus. The large intestine is highlighted.

Caption

Digestive tract with the large intestine highlighted

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

208 KB | 675 x 1275

File Type

JPG