Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a family having a picnic outside. An older woman sits at a table. In front of her are a glass of water and a pill container. A woman is placing a dish on the table. A man is cooking food on a grill. Nearby, an older man is playing with two children.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a family having a picnic outside. An older woman sits at a table. In front of her are a glass of water and a pill container. A woman is placing a dish on the table. A man is cooking food on a grill. Nearby, an older man is playing with two children.

Caption

Drawing of a family having a picnic outside. An older woman sits at a table. In front of her are a glass of water and a pill container. A woman is placing a dish on the table. A man is cooking food on a grill. Nearby, an older man is playing with two children.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

7.715 MB | 2070 x 2550

File Type

JPG