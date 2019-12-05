Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of the digestive system with sections labeled: mouth, esophagus; stomach; small intestine, including the duodenum, jejunum, and ileum; large intestine (colon); rectum; and anus.

The bowel is made up of the small and large intestines. The small intestine includes three sections—the duodenum, jejunum, and ileum.

