Man picking produce in a field
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a man picking produce in a field.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man picking produce in a field.
Caption
Mike is a migrant farm worker with type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Mike, 47, is married, and he and his wife have three children. The family is often on the move, depending on where the work is. Mike has his blood pressure and kidneys checked at
File Size
584 KB | 1050 x 1425
File Type
JPG