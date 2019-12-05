Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a female child and a woman riding on bicycles. The child and the woman are wearing bike helmets. A man is running alongside the child’s bicycle while holding onto the bicycle. The man and child are smiling at each another.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a female child and a woman riding on bicycles. The child and the woman are wearing bike helmets. A man is running alongside the child’s bicycle while holding onto the bicycle. The man and child are smiling at each another.

Caption

Drawing of a female child and a woman riding on bicycles. The child and the woman are wearing bike helmets. A man is running alongside the child’s bicycle while holding onto the bicycle. The man and child are smiling at each another.

File Size

1.137 MB | 1500 x 1800

File Type

JPG