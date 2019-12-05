Middle-aged African American man and woman facing each other and holding hands on a boardwalk near an amusement park
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Middle-aged African American man and woman facing each other and holding hands on a boardwalk near an amusement park.
Alternate Text
Middle-aged African American man and woman facing each other and holding hands on a boardwalk near an amusement park.
Caption
Middle-aged African American man and woman facing each other and holding hands on a boardwalk near an amusement park.
File Size
1.395 MB | 825 x 1050
File Type
JPG