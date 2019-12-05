Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a female health care provider giving a hepatitis B vaccination shot in the upper left arm of a female patient.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a female health care provider giving a hepatitis B vaccination shot in the upper left arm of a female patient.

Caption

The hepatitis B vaccine protects you from infection.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

289 KB | 1050 x 900

File Type

JPG