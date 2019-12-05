  1. Home
View full-sized image Drawing of a man receiving hemodialysis treatment. Labels point to the hemodialyzer, where filtering takes place; hemodialysis machine; a tube where unfiltered blood flows to the dialyzer; and a tube where filtered blood flows back to the patient's body.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Hemodialysis

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

1.352 MB | 2250 x 2400

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

unfiltered blood dialyzer hemodialysis machine hemodialysis man
