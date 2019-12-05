Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing showing the cross section of a kidney with acquired cystic kidney disease. The label “cysts” appears above the kidney with lines pointing to sacs of fluid within the kidney.

Alternate Text

Caption

In ACKD, the kidneys develop fluid-filled sacs called cysts.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

881 KB | 2250 x 1800

File Type

JPG