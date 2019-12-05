Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a person injecting insulin with a needle and syringe through an injection port attached to the abdomen. The port has a round adhesive patch covering a cannula inserted under the skin.

Alternate Text

Caption

Using an injection port reduces the number of skin punctures to one every few days to apply a new port. The user injects insulin through the port.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

768 KB | 1725 x 1350

File Type

JPG