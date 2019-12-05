Esophagus showing achalasia
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the esophagus showing achalasia with the esophagus, diaphragm, contracted muscle, and trapped food labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the esophagus showing achalasia with the esophagus, diaphragm, contracted muscle, and trapped food labeled.
Caption
Achalasia.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
427 KB | 1800 x 1350
File Type
JPG