Cross section and a direct view of the anus with a fissure

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Left: drawing of a cross section of the anus with a fissure. Right: drawing of a direct view of the anus with a fissure.

Alternate Text

Caption

Anal fissure.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

573 KB | 1800 x 1125

File Type

JPG