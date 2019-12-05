  1. Home
Cross section and a direct view of the anus with a fissure

View full-sized image Left: drawing of a cross section of the anus with a fissure. Right: drawing of a direct view of the anus with a fissure.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Anal fissure.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

573 KB | 1800 x 1125

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anus
