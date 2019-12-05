  1. Home
Labeled digestive system

View full-sized image Drawing of the digestive system with the mouth; salivary glands; esophagus; liver; gallbladder; pancreas; stomach; duodenum; small intestine; colon, also called the large intestine; rectum; and anus labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Digestive system

Digestive Diseases

671 KB | 1875 x 2025

JPG

anatomy digestive system
