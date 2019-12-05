Stomach and esophagus before and after Nissen fundoplication operation
Description
Drawings of the stomach and esophagus: before the Nissen fundoplication operation, with stiches,, and after the Nissen fundoplication operation.
Alternate Text
Caption
Nissen fundoplication.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
287 KB | 1800 x 975
File Type
JPG