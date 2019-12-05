Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a female doctor directing a female patient to look at a specific detail in an x ray displayed on the wall.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a female doctor directing a female patient to look at a specific detail in an x ray displayed on the wall.

Caption

Drawing of a female doctor directing a female patient to look at a specific detail in an x ray displayed on the wall.

File Size

294 KB | 825 x 900

File Type

JPG