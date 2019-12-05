  1. Home
Cross-section of a bladder with cystoscope visible in the urethra

View full-sized image Cross-section diagram of a bladder with cystoscope visible in the urethra. An inset shows an enlarged section of the inner bladder wall where pinpoint bleeding is visible.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

173 KB | 900 x 750

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anatomy urethra cystoscope bladder
