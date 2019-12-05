Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a doctor performing a transurethral resection of the prostate. An inset shows a microscopic view of a wire loop cutting tissue from the prostate.

In TURP, a wire loop cuts away pieces of the prostate.

