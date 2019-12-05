Female figure with kidney stones

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawings of a female figure. The lower back and waist are shaded in the back view. The pelvic region is shaded in the front view. Shaded areas indicate where kidney stones may cause pain.

Alternate Text

Caption

Pain in the shaded areas may be caused by kidney stones.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

782 KB | 1616 x 2328

File Type

JPG