Front side of a female figure with pain from kidney stones

View full-sized image Drawing of the front side of a female figure. The pelvic region is shaded to show where kidney stones may cause pain.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Pain in the shaded areas may be caused by kidney stones.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

98 KB | 254 x 800

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

women pelvic region kidney stone
