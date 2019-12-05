Front side of a female figure with pain from kidney stones

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the front side of a female figure. The pelvic region is shaded to show where kidney stones may cause pain.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the front side of a female figure. The pelvic region is shaded to show where kidney stones may cause pain.

Caption

Pain in the shaded areas may be caused by kidney stones.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

98 KB | 254 x 800

File Type

JPG