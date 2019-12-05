Digestive system with the small intestine highlighted and the stomach, liver, small intestine, and colon labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the digestive system with the small intestine highlighted and the stomach, liver, small intestine, and colon labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the digestive system with the small intestine highlighted and the stomach, liver, small intestine, and colon labeled.
Caption
The small intestine is shaded above.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
597 KB | 1612 x 3000
File Type
JPG