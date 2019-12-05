Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a section of the small intestine with detail of villi, both of which are labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a section of the small intestine with detail of villi, both of which are labeled.

Caption

Drawing of a section of the small intestine with detail of villi, both of which are labeled.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1 MB | 2700 x 1446

File Type

JPG