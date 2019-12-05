Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man sitting at a table, eating a bowl of soup. He is holding a roll and a drink sits on the table in front of him. A “no alcohol” symbol is in the upper right corner.

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

287 KB | 900 x 975

File Type

JPG