Male torso showing the location of the liver and the pancreas with an enlargement of a pancreatic islet containing beta cells

View full-sized image Drawing of a male torso showing the location of the liver and the pancreas with an enlargement of a pancreatic islet containing beta cells.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a male torso showing the location of the liver and the pancreas with an enlargement of a pancreatic islet containing beta cells.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a male torso showing the location of the liver and the pancreas with an enlargement of a pancreatic islet containing beta cells.

Caption

Islets within the pancreas contain beta cells, which make insulin and release it into the blood.

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes Liver Disease

File Size

621 KB | 2325 x 1725

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anatomy beta cells pancreatic islet pancreas liver
