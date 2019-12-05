Liver biopsy procedure
Drawing of a liver biopsy procedure. A liver is drawn within an outline of a male body. A needle pricks a piece of the liver tissue. An arrow points away from the spot where the needle touches the liver toward a slide with the tissue sample. The liver is
In a liver biopsy, a doctor uses a needle to take a small piece of liver tissue to view with a microscope.
