Digestive system within an outline of the top half of a human body
Description
Illustration of the digestive system within an outline of the top half of a human body. The esophagus, liver, stomach, gallbladder, pancreas, duodenum, small intestine, large intestine, appendix, rectum, and anus are labeled.
Alternate Text
Caption
The digestive system.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
984 KB | 1650 x 2400
File Type
JPG