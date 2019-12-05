  1. Home
External and internal anal sphincter muscles

View full-sized image Drawing of the external and internal anal sphincter muscles with the internal sphincter, external sphincter, rectum, and anus labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

The external and internal anal sphincter muscles.

Digestive Diseases

1.092 MB | 2700 x 2550

JPG

anus rectum external sphincter internal sphincter
