Digital rectal exam
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Cross-section diagram of a digital rectal exam. A health care provider's gloved index finger inserted into the rectum to feel the size and shape of the prostate.
Alternate Text
Cross-section diagram of a digital rectal exam. A health care provider's gloved index finger inserted into the rectum to feel the size and shape of the prostate.
Caption
Digital rectal exam.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
276 KB | 975 x 990
File Type
JPG