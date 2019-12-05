Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man checking the inside of his mouth in the bathroom mirror for signs of problems from diabetes.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man checking the inside of his mouth in the bathroom mirror for signs of problems from diabetes.

Caption

Check your mouth for signs of problems from diabetes.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

386 KB | 1200 x 1035

File Type

JPG