Bar graph of the outlines of female and male figures and the outline of one male figure
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Bar graph of the outlines of female and male figures and the outline of one male figure.
Alternate Text
Bar graph of the outlines of female and male figures and the outline of one male figure.
Caption
About four times as many women get UTIs as men.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
345 KB | 2400 x 1500
File Type
JPG