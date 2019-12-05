Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a pelvic ectopic kidney labeled, showing the pelvis, bladder, ureters, and kidneys. The kidney on the right is in the normal position, several inches above the bladder. The kidney on the left is an ectopic kidney, just a couple of inches above

An ectopic kidney may remain in the pelvis, near the bladder.

