Pelvic ectopic kidney labeled, showing the pelvis, bladder, ureters, and kidneys
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a pelvic ectopic kidney labeled, showing the pelvis, bladder, ureters, and kidneys. The kidney on the right is in the normal position, several inches above the bladder. The kidney on the left is an ectopic kidney, just a couple of inches above
Alternate Text
Drawing of a pelvic ectopic kidney labeled, showing the pelvis, bladder, ureters, and kidneys. The kidney on the right is in the normal position, several inches above the bladder. The kidney on the left is an ectopic kidney, just a couple of inches above
Caption
An ectopic kidney may remain in the pelvis, near the bladder.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
898 KB | 2100 x 2400
File Type
JPG