Fused ectopic kidney, showing the pelvis, bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys
Drawing of a fused ectopic kidney, showing the pelvis, bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys. The kidney that would normally be on the left has crossed over and fused with the kidney on the right.
An ectopic kidney may cross over and become fused with the other kidney.
