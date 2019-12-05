Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a fused ectopic kidney, showing the pelvis, bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys. The kidney that would normally be on the left has crossed over and fused with the kidney on the right.

Alternate Text

Caption

An ectopic kidney may cross over and become fused with the other kidney.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

968 KB | 2100 x 2400

File Type

JPG