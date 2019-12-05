  1. Home
Fused ectopic kidney, showing the pelvis, bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys

View full-sized image Drawing of a fused ectopic kidney, showing the pelvis, bladder, ureters, and fused kidneys. The kidney that would normally be on the left has crossed over and fused with the kidney on the right.
An ectopic kidney may cross over and become fused with the other kidney.

Kidney Disease

968 KB | 2100 x 2400

JPG

ureters bladder pelvis fused ectopic kidney
